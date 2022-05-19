Precious metals miners ride gold futures' biggest daily jump in two months

Mining shares are surging on Thursday as gold prices bounce, with a drop in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields combining with weakness in risk assets amid worries about global growth.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) +5.5% for its biggest intraday gain since February, led by surges in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) +10.6% and Coeur Mining (CDE) +10.5%; other big gainers include (IAG) +9.1%, (EXK) +8.9%, (AG) +8.5%, (HL) +7.4%, (AEM) +7.4%, (EGO) +6.9%, (HMY) +6.2%, (WPM) +6.2%, (AU) +5.9%, (SVM) +5.7%, (AUY) +5.3%, (KGC) +5.3%, (GOLD) +4.9%, (FNV) +4.4%, (NEM) +3.3%.

Other relevant ETFs include (NYSEARCA:GLD), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SIVR), (SLV)

June Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) +1.4% to $1,841.80/oz, on pace for its best daily percentage rise for the most-active contract since mid-March, while July silver (XAGUSD:CUR) +1.5% to $21.875/oz.

"Gold is attracting safe-haven flows as the focus has shifted to the weakness in the U.S. with jobless claims rising and all the negative talk about inflation," OANDA's Edward Moya said.

Gold prices ended last week at 14-week lows following the yellow metal's worst weekly drop since June 2021.

