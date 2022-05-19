Lightspeed Commerce stock soars after charting path to EBITDA break even
May 19, 2022
- Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) stock is climbing 13% in midday Thursday trading after the its Q4 FY2022 earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates and it charted its path to break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis in FY2024.
- That encouraged Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey, who has a Buy rating on the stock. The payments technology company's Q4 2022 results and FY2023 guidance "undermine the negative case that Lightspeed (LSPD) is a roll-up with integration risk and limited tech differentiation," he wrote in a note to clients. "We think Lightspeed has made excellent progress integrating M&A, and will be a a 'clean' organic story in 2H23," he added.
- During Lightspeed's (LSPD) conference call Thursday morning, incoming Chief Financial Officer Asha Bakshani said: "As we look beyond fiscal 2023, we are committed to achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in the subsequent fiscal year. This will be a very natural progression for us, moving from 8% adjusted EBITDA loss in the year just completed to a 5% loss based on our guidance for fiscal 2023 to then set up a breakeven or better year in fiscal 2024, while still achieving organic growth on the software and payments line of 35% to 40%."
