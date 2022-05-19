Barrick Gold extends $3B revolving loan terms, adds sustainability targets

May 19, 2022 12:32 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) said Thursday that it extended the termination date of its $3B revolving loan by a year to May 2027, and incorporated sustainability-linked metrics to the loan which include annual environmental and social performance targets directly influenced by the company's actions.

The company said it replaced LIBOR with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, also known as SOFR, as the floating rate mechanism related to the interest rate for any U.S. dollar funds drawn down.

Also, Barrick (GOLD) said its ESG performance targets include Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity, water use efficiency and total recordable injury frequency rate.

Shares of Barrick (GOLD) and other precious metals companies are enjoying strong gains Thursday as gold futures post their biggest daily jump in two months.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.