Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) said Thursday that it extended the termination date of its $3B revolving loan by a year to May 2027, and incorporated sustainability-linked metrics to the loan which include annual environmental and social performance targets directly influenced by the company's actions.

The company said it replaced LIBOR with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, also known as SOFR, as the floating rate mechanism related to the interest rate for any U.S. dollar funds drawn down.

Also, Barrick (GOLD) said its ESG performance targets include Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity, water use efficiency and total recordable injury frequency rate.

Shares of Barrick (GOLD) and other precious metals companies are enjoying strong gains Thursday as gold futures post their biggest daily jump in two months.