As neurology-focused biotech Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) prepares for an AdCom meeting next month on its marketing application for pimavanserin in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP), Citi argued on Thursday that the company shares could even double with a positive vote.

The antipsychotic medication is already authorized in the U.S. to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

After the FDA rejected it for same conditions in dementia-related psychosis (DRP) last year, Acadia (ACAD) resubmitted the marketing application for ADP, which will now come under the scrutiny of FDA’s Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) on June 17.

The FDA's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations.

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg points out that FDA sided with 11 PDAC votes out of 12 relevant meetings held by the panel since 2016.

The analyst points to investor confusion over another AdCom meeting of FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (PCNS) in March that voted against AMX0035, an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis therapy developed by Amylyx Pharma (AMLX).

“Many investors see read-through from the recent PCNS AdCom for AMX0035 to the pima AdCom in ADP; while we acknowledge potential similarities, we think the outcome is likely to be different,” Bitritto-Garg wrote. During the last four PCNS meetings, the FDA went against the panel only twice, granting accelerated approvals on both occasions, the analyst added.

Noting that Acadia (ACAD) is already trading at a “reasonable floor,” Citi, based on buy-side conversations, projects the stock to reach $12-$13/share levels in the worst case following an outright negative vote.

With a valuation of $13 per share for the PDP business, Citi thinks that the downside on negative briefing documents and negative AdCom for ADP could be $4 – $5 per share from the current level.

However, the upside from balanced briefing documents and a positive vote could be into the $30s or even $40s, the firm added, implying ~87% - ~149% upside, respectively. Under the base case, a balanced vote could drive the shares to low $30s, the analyst predicts.

Citi has a Buy rating on Acadia (ACAD) with a $32 target, compared to $28.89 average per share target on Wall Street currently.