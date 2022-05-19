Refinery explosion in Korea could further tighten gasoline and diesel markets
May 19, 2022
- Gasoline and diesel shortages have been popping up around the world, as reduced US and EU refining capacity paired with restricted Russian exports and China's refusal to adequately supply global markets, have all led to collapsing oil product inventories.
- Thursday, an explosion at S-oil's Onsan refining complex could further reduce supplies; the complex is capable of producing 669kb/d of oil products.
- The extent of the damage is not yet known, nor are the medium-term supply impacts; however, Chevron (CVX) could see a tailwind, given the Company's refining foot print in Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.
- Par (PARR) could also see a tailwind, as the company's Hawaii refinery earns margins most closely linked to Singapore markets.