Apple has shown its mixed reality headset to its board of directors: report

May 19, 2022 12:37 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor9 Comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook Delivers Keynote At Annual Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has shown its mixed reality headset to its board of directors, suggesting it is at an "advanced stage," Bloomberg reported.
  • The news outlet added that the Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) has also increased the development of its headset operating system.
  • If the product comes to fruition, it would be the first new product launch for Apple since it introduced the Apple Watch in 2016.
  • Apple (AAPL) is set to host its annual developers conference in June, where it will remain in an all-online format for the third year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • At the developers conference, Apple (AAPL) will show off the latest changes to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS.
  • Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • Late last year, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple (AAPL) was already working on the second-version of its headset, which could launch as soon as 2024.
