Foot Locker Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 19, 2022 12:41 PM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.