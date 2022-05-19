Hot Stocks: HOG drops on production hiatus; LCID rises; GRAB, LSPD jump on earnings news

Lucid (LCID) surged in Thursday's midday trading on encouraging signs from China and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, earnings news sparked gains for Grab (GRAB) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD).

On the other side of the ledger, Harley Davidson (HOG) ranked among the day's standout decliners. Shares were weighed down by a surprise production halt.

Gainers

Shares of EV maker Lucid (LCID) rallied nearly 14% in intraday trading, boosted by a couple of headlines from overseas markets.

Reports indicated that China was considering further extending subsidies to EV makers. Meanwhile, LCID signed deals to produce electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, earnings news sparked gains in Grab (GRAB). Shares of the Southeast Asian delivery, mobility and financial services app jumped 38% after reporting strong results and an upbeat forecast.

For the latest quarter, the firm's revenue rose nearly 6% from last year, including 70% growth in its deliveries business. Looking longer-term, GRAB predicted a top-line figure of $1.2B-$1.3B for the full year. Analysts were looking for a figure around $926M.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) also showed strength in the wake of its quarterly report. Shares rose 14% after beating projections for its latest quarter and targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fiscal year ending March, 2024.

Decliner

Harley Davidson (HOG) endured substantial selling pressure after announcing a two-week production hiatus. The motorcycle maker said it will halt vehicle assembly and shipments for two weeks.

The company blamed the move on an "abundance of caution" related to a supplier issue. HOG dropped 9% in intraday trading.

For more on the day's best- and worst-performing stocks, click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.