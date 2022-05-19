Bell, Telus push to block Quebecor purchase of Shaw's wireless unit - Reuters

May 19, 2022 12:50 PM ETBCE Inc. (BCE), TUQBCRF, SJR, RCIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rogers Communications Brampton Campus.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Canadian telecom giants Bell (NYSE:BCE) and Telus (NYSE:TU) are pushing the government to block Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) from buying the wireless business of Shaw Communications (SJR), Reuters reports - a sale that was seen as potentially clearing the way toward a merger of Shaw with Rogers Communications (RCI).

Bell and Telus each wrote letters to the government and to the country's competition bureau urging opposition to the sale, saying Quebecor has a history of not using government resources like spectrum that it had obtained.

The opposition throws a new wrinkle into a long acquisition saga that has ended up most recently with Canada's antitrust agency blocking the Rogers-Shaw deal on competitive grounds.

That deal may hang on the sale of Shaw's Freedom Mobile. The government has rejected prospective buyers for the business, but Reuters reported that a government source says Quebecor is a credible buyer for the business.

The latest news comes alongside a joint effort to pursue Freedom Mobile prepared by Telus (TU) and Globalive Capital. The two have entered into a spectrum and network sharing agreement conditional on Globalive's successful acquisition of Freedom Mobile.

Globalive's previous C$3.75 billion cash offer for Freedom - about $2.94 billion - was rejected by Rogers, according to Globalive Chairman Anthony Lacavera. If he were successful, that deal would mark something of a full circle: Lacavera founded Wind Mobile in 2008 and sold it to Shaw (which renamed it Freedom Mobile) in 2016.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.