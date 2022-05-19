Binance.US hires ex-Uber lawyer Krishna Juvvadi as legal head

May 19, 2022

  • Binance.US, the American division of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has appointed Krishna Juvvadi, the former head of global operations compliance at Uber (NYSE:UBER), as vice president, head of legal, according to a blog post Thursday.
  • Juvvadi was the first regulatory lawyer at Uber (UBER) and previously served as its chief regulatory counsel, where he designed the ride hailing apps' global regulatory strategy.
  • In his new role, Juvvadi, who reports to Binance.US General Counsel Norman Reed, oversees day-to-day operations of the company's legal department, helping further its efforts to become more compliant with U.S. regulations, the blog read.
  • “Krishna is a skilled legal practitioner whose experience shaping and implementing the regulatory strategy of Uber translates extremely well to our similarly nascent, fast-growing business and industry,” Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder said in a statement.
  • The move comes shortly after Binance said it's looking to hire more than 30 lawyers in an effort to strengthen its legal team, Bloomberg reported May 16.
  • Earlier this week, (May 18) Binance sought regulatory approval in Germany.
