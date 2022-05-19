Brazil's Braskem attracts Ultrapar takeover interest - report

May 19, 2022 12:52 PM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK), UGPPBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Close-up view of the Brazilian flag

daboost/iStock via Getty Images

  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) +2.4%, rising to its highest level of the day, following a report in Estado de S. Paulo that Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is interested in acquiring the Brazilian petrochemical company.
  • Goldman Sachs analysts say such a transaction could add value - depending on the pricing - but with limited room for synergies, given the limited overlap of Braskem (BAK) with Ultrapar's (UGP) fuel distribution, gas distribution and liquid bulk storage businesses.
  • Goldman reiterates its preference for Petrobras (PBR) among South American energy stocks given its attractive valuation and lower dependence on Brazil's weak macro environment.
  • Braskem's (BAK) "green potential is an area that offers tremendous promise and... is heavily overlooked in its valuation and growth prospects," Stocks Telegraph writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.
