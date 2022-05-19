Recreational vehicle stocks offer no respite for investors in a volatile market, according to D.A. Davidson.

In a note downgrading both Thor industries (NYSE:THO -2.8%) and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO -5.0%), the bank’s consumer analyst Brandon Rolle advised OEMs have “massively overproduced inventory.”

The new note to clients relays a story of industry checks done by the bank’s consumer team, including a trip to Elkhart, Indiana to observe factory lots and dealer dynamics.

“What we saw was astonishing, with factory lots for both [Thor Industries] (THO) and [Winnebago Industries] (WGO) filled with a massive amount of units, in addition to packed storage yards in close proximity to the factories,” Rolle wrote. “We even saw random farm land being used to store RVs, which underscores the mass overproduction taking place within and around Elkhart, IN.”

Per subsequent conversations with industry sources, Rolle reported that large scale order cancellations by dealer chains and overestimation of demand have created the problem. Additionally, the problem was perceived to extend well beyond the city limits of Elkhart, Indiana. Indeed, Rolle indicated much of the industry is “acting irrationally” and overproducing well beyond the demand reflected by weakening consumers.

“Given the slow start to May retail sales, many dealers are not expecting incremental retail improvement anytime soon,” Rolle wrote. “The expectation [is that] promotional activity amongst dealers will likely increase as dealers attempt to avoid paying elevated floorplan financing bills on stale inventory.”

Based on the misallocation of supply and demand within the industry, he downgraded Thor Industries (THO) to “Underperform” from “Neutral” and assigned a $60 price target to shares. Winnebago Industries (WGO), meanwhile, was cut to “Neutral” from “Buy” and set a $52 price target for the stock.

Both Winnebago (WGO) and Thor Industries (THO) shares slid sharply on Thursday, marking declines of 5.25% and 3.6% respectively.

Rolle indicated that Winnebago (WGO) is still best in class and showing the greatest level of discipline in terms of production. Still, he advised, the overproduction of its peers and an influx of used vehicles into the market will impact the stock negatively nonetheless.

“If 85%-90% of the industry is acting irrationally, it should be difficult for [Winnebago Industries] (WGO) to not be impacted by the consequences from the overproduction of inventory with

inflated pricing,” Rolle concluded.

