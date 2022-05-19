Will strong demand help Deere post another earnings beat in Q2?

Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 20, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $6.69 and consensus revenue estimate is $13.16B (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, DE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.

DE rose marginally after posting Q1 results that topped estimates and raising 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for farming and construction equipment. But DE turned lower as investors seemed concerned over impact of supply chain headwinds on margins.

Bank of America downgraded DE to Neutral, saying its earnings hadn't peaked but a lot of good news had been priced into the stock.

J.P. Morgan upgraded DE to Neutral, saying "agricultural upcycle will be extended through 2023 driven by geopolitical events and high grain prices, together with supply chain constraints".

Barclays said DE's focus on precision agriculture will be "more sought after" as farmers cut costs amid higher global crop prices. "... elevated farm incomes are typically reinvested into the farm, including machinery," said Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold.

Wells Fargo rated DE Overweight in an environment of "healthy farm fundamentals, elevated fleet age and adoption of new tech supporting high HP equipment demand".

SA contributor Luca Socci in a recent analysis rated DE Hold as it is trading around its fair value. He said while order books are full and revenues are up Y/Y, higher production costs are impacting margins.

DE stock, which gained ~4% YTD, outperformed the S&P 500 Industrials index in the last 1 year.

Take a look at DE's key stats vs. peers.