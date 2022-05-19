GDS sails 5% after Q1 shows topline surge of 36%
May 19, 2022
- GDS (NASDAQ:GDS +16.4%) shows a Q1 revenue surge of 36% Y/Y to $353.9M, beating consensus by $25.61M.
- Service revenue increased by 31.6% Y/Y to $353.9M in Q1.
- Net loss was $58.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28.5% Y/Y to $165.8M.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 46.9% from 47.9%.
- “We kicked off 2022 with a solid first quarter. During the first quarter, we secured over 18,000 sqm of new bookings and further cemented our leading position in China’s Tier 1 markets through both organic and acquisition-driven growth. In addition, we progressed our regionalization plan to deepen our presence in Southeast Asia through our partnership with YTL for green data center campus development in Malaysia, creating a unique platform with access to renewable energy in this emerging digital region.” said Mr.William Huang, Chairman and CEO.
- The company confirms that the previously provided guidance for total revenues of RMB9,320M–RMB9,680M, adjusted EBITDA of RMB4,285M – RMB4,450M and capex of around RMB12,000M for the year of 2022 remain unchanged.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses consensus by $0.01.
- Comparing price performance of the stock against its peers over the last six months. GDS has declined 50% during the time frame.
