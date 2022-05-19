GDS sails 5% after Q1 shows topline surge of 36%

May 19, 2022 1:00 PM ETGDS Holdings Limited (GDS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • GDS (NASDAQ:GDS +16.4%) shows a Q1 revenue surge of 36% Y/Y to $353.9M, beating consensus by $25.61M.
  • Service revenue increased by 31.6% Y/Y to $353.9M in Q1.
  • Net loss was $58.9M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28.5% Y/Y to $165.8M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 46.9% from 47.9%.
  • More analysis in company presentation

  • “We kicked off 2022 with a solid first quarter. During the first quarter, we secured over 18,000 sqm of new bookings and further cemented our leading position in China’s Tier 1 markets through both organic and acquisition-driven growth. In addition, we progressed our regionalization plan to deepen our presence in Southeast Asia through our partnership with YTL for green data center campus development in Malaysia, creating a unique platform with access to renewable energy in this emerging digital region.” said Mr.William Huang, Chairman and CEO.
  • The company confirms that the previously provided guidance for total revenues of RMB9,320M–RMB9,680M, adjusted EBITDA of RMB4,285M – RMB4,450M and capex of around RMB12,000M for the year of 2022 remain unchanged.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses consensus by $0.01.
  • Comparing price performance of the stock against its peers over the last six months. GDS has declined 50% during the time frame.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.