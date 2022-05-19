Comms firm 8x8 gains amid bigger Ingram Micro Cloud deal

May 19, 2022 1:02 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

8x8 headquarters

Communications name 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is 4.9% higher after inking an expanded distribution partnership with tech solutions provider Ingram Micro Cloud.

Ingram Micro Cloud has been a key 8x8 distribution point since 2017. The new deal expands the number of reseller partners offering 8x8's XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), which now includes integrated cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and video meetings capabilities.

The deal also incorporates a resale go-to-market strategy which will allow Ingram Micro Cloud to keep owning the customer relationship with service delivery, technical support and direct billing for top-line revenue.

“Growing together with our partners has been instrumental to the success of our channel strategy," says 8x8's Global Channel Chief Lisa Del Real.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.