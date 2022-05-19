Communications name 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is 4.9% higher after inking an expanded distribution partnership with tech solutions provider Ingram Micro Cloud.

Ingram Micro Cloud has been a key 8x8 distribution point since 2017. The new deal expands the number of reseller partners offering 8x8's XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), which now includes integrated cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and video meetings capabilities.

The deal also incorporates a resale go-to-market strategy which will allow Ingram Micro Cloud to keep owning the customer relationship with service delivery, technical support and direct billing for top-line revenue.

“Growing together with our partners has been instrumental to the success of our channel strategy," says 8x8's Global Channel Chief Lisa Del Real.