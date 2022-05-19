Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine linked to much lower cases of myocarditis in children - CDC

May 19, 2022

Volumetric heart with a syringe on a blue background. The concept of support for patients with heart disease.

Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

  • In comparison to adolescents and young men, the reports of heart inflammation in 5- to 11-year-old boys have been much lower following the administration of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday.
  • Citing data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the agency said that the cases represented only a slight elevation from the normal.
  • According to the CDC, the reports of myocarditis in VAERS stood at 2.7 cases per million in 5- to 11-year-old boys after the second dose of the vaccine, compared to 48.1 and 74.2 cases per million in 12- to 15-year-old males and 16- and 17-year-old males, respectively.
  • CDC made the presentation at a meeting of its outside experts to discuss the additional booster shots for young children.
