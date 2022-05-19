Net Savings Link majority shareholder retires 500M shares
May 19, 2022 1:09 PM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) announced that its co-majority shareholder, TG Private Equity has retired 500M shares of Series B Preferred Stock that it owned (equal to 500M shares of common stock).
- The market value of these shares based on yesterday’s closing price is $4.75M.
- The step was taken to have additional shares available for acquisitions, which management believes will enhance shareholder value and keep dilution to a minimum.
- The company has not issued a single share of common stock in 2022 and its strategy is to use its Series B Preferred Stock to make acquisitions and pay salaries.