Net Savings Link majority shareholder retires 500M shares

May 19, 2022 1:09 PM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAVannounced that its co-majority shareholder, TG Private Equity has retired 500M shares of Series B Preferred Stock that it owned (equal to 500M shares of common stock).
  • The market value of these shares based on yesterday’s closing price is $4.75M.
  • The step was taken to have additional shares available for acquisitions, which management believes will enhance shareholder value and keep dilution to a minimum.
  • The company has not issued a single share of common stock in 2022 and its strategy is to use its Series B Preferred Stock to make acquisitions and pay salaries.
