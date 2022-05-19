Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock has swung to positive ground as its executives are pushing back on purported buyer Elon Musk's antics, saying the company won't renegotiate the takeover's $44 billion price, according to Bloomberg.

Speaking to employees at an all-hands meeting, execs say there's "no such thing" as a deal being "on hold" - the words Musk used to throw the deal into chaos less than a week ago.

Updated: Twitter's top lawyer and head of policy, Vijaya Gadde, told workers the company wouldn't renegotiate the agreed price of $54.20/share. As of 1:44 p.m. Thursday, Twitter stock was up 1.9% to $37.53, still a 44% discount to the transaction price.

CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal also spoke to workers, Bloomberg says. Segal says the executives are still engaging with Musk and his team "regularly."

Updated 2:04 p.m.: Musk's only related online reaction has been to post a meme about his claims that bots make up 25-90% of Twitter users.