Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said Thursday they are jointly evaluating the feasibility of building one of the world's largest offshore wind farms off the Brazilian coast.

The Aracatu wind farm in the Campos Basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state would provide 4 GW of capacity, according to Petrobras (PBR) CEO Jose Mauro Coelho.

Brazil currently has 21 GW of wind power capacity, all of it onshore, accounting for ~10% of the country's total power generation.

Equinor (EQNR) began seeking environmental permits for two offshore wind projects off the coast of southern Brazil in 2020.

According to a report earlier this week, Equinor and partner Exxon Mobil have taken the first steps to expand the $8B Bacalhau oilfield off Brazil's coast.