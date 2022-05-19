State Street downgraded to Hold at CFRA on fee revenue pressure

May 19, 2022 1:18 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Assessment and analysis by professional auditing consultant concept, person touching screen with icons of risk evaluation, business analytics, quality compliance, process inspection, financial audit

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

  • CFRA analyst Michael Elliott downgraded State Street (NYSE:STT) to Hold from Strong Buy on the expectation that lower equity prices is putting more pressure on fee revenue growth than he initially expected. The trust bank's stock is slipping 1.3% in Thursday afternoon trading.
  • The analyst trimmed 2022 EPS estimate to $7.52 from $8.15 and 2023 EPS estimate to $9.18 from $9.86. 2022 revenue growth forecast estimate was trimmed to 2%-4% from 5%-7%, "as we expect custody outflows through 2022 and pressure on fee revenues."
  • Partly offsetting the downward pressure are rising rates, which will bolster net interest income, and expense discipline.
  • About a month ago, SA's Quant rating flashed to Sell, on inferior profitability and decelerating momentum. Average Wall Street rating for the stock stands at Buy.
  • SA contributor Brad Thomas sees State Street (STT) as a high-yield blue chip that allows investors to sleep well
