State Street downgraded to Hold at CFRA on fee revenue pressure
May 19, 2022 1:18 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CFRA analyst Michael Elliott downgraded State Street (NYSE:STT) to Hold from Strong Buy on the expectation that lower equity prices is putting more pressure on fee revenue growth than he initially expected. The trust bank's stock is slipping 1.3% in Thursday afternoon trading.
- The analyst trimmed 2022 EPS estimate to $7.52 from $8.15 and 2023 EPS estimate to $9.18 from $9.86. 2022 revenue growth forecast estimate was trimmed to 2%-4% from 5%-7%, "as we expect custody outflows through 2022 and pressure on fee revenues."
- Partly offsetting the downward pressure are rising rates, which will bolster net interest income, and expense discipline.
- About a month ago, SA's Quant rating flashed to Sell, on inferior profitability and decelerating momentum. Average Wall Street rating for the stock stands at Buy.
