Biden plans to meet "the pariah" - what could come from meeting the Saudi prince?
- The White House is planning a meeting between the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and President Biden.
- Biden had previously referred to the Prince as "the pariah" and said he has "no redeeming social value;" statements which likely led to Saudi declining an invitation to speak with the President when oil (USO) prices spiked following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- The Senate since proposed to sue OPEC on grounds of anti-trust.
- A recent presentation from Saudi's energy minister provides clues to what the Prince could say in response to requests for more oil.
- In a recent presentation, energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman noted that from March 2021 to May 2022, Brent oil prices (CO1:COM) rose 75% (PXD), but that unregulated energy markets have fared much worse; liquified natural gas prices rallied 297% (SHEL) over the same period, US natural gas prices 177% (EQT), while European and US coal prices rose 366% and 286%, respectively (BTU); the energy minister has made the case, and the Prince will likely also make the case that OPEC+ has actually brought stability to markets, while unregulated energy commodities have seen far larger price increases.
- The presentation went on to highlight another area of weakness in global energy markets, namely refining, where the energy minister highlighted a capacity bottleneck has led to gasoline and diesel prices rising much faster than oil prices, blaming refiners (VLO) (PSX) (MPC) for record prices at the pump.
- Assuming the crown prince of Saudi Arabia meets with the President, it's unclear if Saudi will decide to alter production plans; however, even if Saudi does lift production, it's unlikely to help prices at the pump -- for that, the President could plan to meet with China's Xi, as Beijing is responsible for dramatically curtailing gasoline and diesel exports, in the face of global shortages and record prices.