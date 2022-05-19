Zymeworks soars as bidder All Blue adds oncology expert to its team

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) jumped 15% after bidder and holder All Blue Capital added announced it's adding another oncology expert to its team as it tries to bolster its proposal to purchase the cancer drug maker.

All Bird announced that Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, recently joined AB as Medical Advisor, according to a statement.

"Dr. Mukherjee is a renowned physician, professor and author who has made countless contributions to better understanding the science of cancer and developing therapies." All Blue Capital Managing Director Matt Novak said in the statement. "We believe that he will offer tremendous value in helping to correct many of the missteps that have recently plagued Zymeworks to the detriment of its shareholders."

The news comes after All Blue Capital announced earlier this month that Alan Barge, former head of Oncology at AstraZeneca (AZN) agreed to advise the company in its recent proposal to acquire Zymeworks (ZYME).

Zymeworks (ZYME) shares surged late last mast month after All Blue, which owns a 5.4% stake in ZYME, disclosed a non-binding all cash offer to acquire the company at $10.50/share in a deal valued at nearly $773 million.

The Mukherjee news was earlier reported by Dealreporter, which also said that All Blue had been talking to Zymeworks (ZYME) investors and received some support from large holders. All Blue is also said to be having talks for a potential debt and equity package to finance the deal, according to Dealreporter.

"As we stated in our April 28, 2022 letter, if the Board refuses to engage with us expeditiously and in good faith, we expect to take action to protect shareholder interests, including taking our proposal directly to Zymeworks' shareholders," Novak added in a letter to the ZYME board on Thursday.

Zymeworks (ZYME) in January appointed Kenneth Galbraith as CEO and announced that it planed to reduce employee headcount by at least 25% by the end of 2022.