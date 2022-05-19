Casella Waste Systems prices $35M in revenue bonds Series 2022
May 19, 2022 1:43 PM ETCasella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) priced its earlier announced offering of $35M principal amount of Vermont Economic Development Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Series 2022.
- The bonds will be guaranteed by substantially all of Casella's subsidiaries wherein issuer will loan the proceeds of the bonds to Casella.
- The company plans to use the proceeds to finance and/or reimburse certain costs of certain capital projects in the State of Vermont.
- During the initial 5-year term fixed interest rate period, the interest rate on the bonds will be 5.0%; bonds will mature on June 1, 2052 and issuance of the bonds is expected to close on June 1, 2022.
- One or more additional tranches of Vermont Economic Development Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Series 2022 in principal amount of up to $25M may be issued in the future.