Casella Waste Systems prices $35M in revenue bonds Series 2022

May 19, 2022 1:43 PM ETCasella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) priced its earlier announced offering of $35M principal amount of Vermont Economic Development Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Series 2022.
  • The bonds will be guaranteed by substantially all of Casella's subsidiaries wherein issuer will loan the proceeds of the bonds to Casella.
  • The company plans to use the proceeds to finance and/or reimburse certain costs of certain capital projects in the State of Vermont.
  • During the initial 5-year term fixed interest rate period, the interest rate on the bonds will be 5.0%; bonds will mature on June 1, 2052 and issuance of the bonds is expected to close on June 1, 2022.
  • One or more additional tranches of Vermont Economic Development Authority Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds Series 2022 in principal amount of up to $25M may be issued in the future.
