loanDepot stock gains; CEO buys shares worth ~$620K

May 19, 2022 1:53 PM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) stock gained over 6% on Thursday after the firm disclosed that CEO and president Frank Martell bought ~253.3K shares at $2.23-$2.55 worth ~$620K.
  • The purchased shares are indirectly owned by the Frank D. and Donna M. Martell Family Trust, of which Martell is a trustee.
  • Take a look at LDI's ownership structure:

  • Over 1.2M LDI shares changed hands as of 1.52 pm ET, double its average trading volume of 796.1K shares.
  • LDI stock declined 47.1% YTD and 80.5% in the last 1 year.
  • According to SA Quant rating system, LDI is at high risk of performing badly.
