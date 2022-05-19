Evotec, Almirall team up to discover therapies for skin diseases
May 19, 2022 1:57 PM ETEvotec SE (EVOTF), EVOLBTSFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evotec (OTCPK:EVOTF) (NASDAQ:EVO) and Almirall (OTC:LBTSF) are collaborating to discover therapies for severe skin diseases.
- Under the agreement, Evotec will get an undisclosed upfront payment, research payments, and success-based milestones of potentially up to €230M per program and royalties on net sales.
- The companies said they aim to discover and develop novel therapies for severe skin diseases, including immune-mediated inflammatory conditions such as atopic dermatitis (eczema) and non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma.
- The partnership will use Evotec's integrated multimodality platform and combine it with Almirall's expertise in medical dermatology.
- Both companies will contribute drug targets in the research process. Evotec will be responsible for drug discovery and pre-clinical development, while Almirall will lead the clinical development and marketing.