Children's Palace swings to a big gain as margin outlook weighed

May 19, 2022

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE +11.8%) turned around in Thursday afternoon trading after a premarket loss. The retailer's earnings call appears to have boosted confidence on PLCE following an earnings miss on both lines of its Q1 report.

Telsey Advisory Group said it is reassured by PLCE reiterating its goal to deliver double digit operating margin and double digit EPS for 2022 and beyond, even though specific EPS guidance was not issued.

Analyst Dana Telsey said those targets remain well above pre-pandemic peak level and thinks PLCE has emerged from the pandemic in a stronger structural position.

Telsey has an Outperform rating on PLCE and price target of $80.

The bouncy trading on PLCE coincides with short interest being at an elevated level of 20% of total float. Children's Place was the leading gainer in the apparel retail sector with two hours of trading left in the session.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on PLCE is Hold with low grades for growth and momentum holding back the score.

