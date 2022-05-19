Stifel has increased the price target on gene therapy developer Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) on Thursday, citing topline data the company was scheduled to report for its ex-vivo lentiviral gene therapy candidate RP-L201 at a medical event today.

The Phase 2 data from a pivotal trial indicated 100% overall survival in patients with severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) one year after RP-L201 infusion, the company said.

The latest update represents the “positive streak” of RP-L102 in Fanconi anemia (FA) and LAD-I, Stifel analyst argues, noting that the data de-risk both programs.

“We are not surprised, but 100% survival from RPL201 treatment underscores the value of lentiviral gene therapy that we believe can help adjust investors' risk/benefit assessment on this modality,” the firm wrote, reiterating the Buy rating on the stock.

Focusing on the company’s other assets in the pipeline, the analyst calls the advancement of RP-A501 in Danon disease and RP-L301 in pyruvate kinase deficiency “more incremental” ahead of significant updates expected later this year.

The price target for Rocket (RCKT) raised to $67 from $63 per share, at Stifel stands ~10% higher than the current average price target on the stock.