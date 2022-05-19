Bain Capital's Andrew Hack buys shares worth ~$1.1M in Mersana Therapeutics
May 19, 2022 2:11 PM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) said Bain Capital Life Sciences managing director Andrew Hack this week bought 350K shares of the company at $2.91-$3.41, worth ~$1.1M.
- The clinical stage biotech disclosed the share purchases in a form 4 SEC filing from Wednesday.
- Bain Capital Life Sciences is the investment arm of Bain Capital that invests in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic and life science tool companies.
- Andrew Hack joined Bain Capital in 2019 as managing director of Bain Capital Life Sciences. Before that, he was CFO at Editas Medicine (EDIT) from 2015 to 2019.
- Separately, MRSN on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had given an orphan drug designation to the company's gastric cancer treatment candidate XMT-2056.
- MRSN stock +5.8% to $3.48 in afternoon trading.