Allegiant Travel Group (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw significant increases in passenger traffic in April, per a new data release.

The Las Vegas-based low cost air carrier reported a 55.2% jump in traffic alongside a 50.1% jump in total passengers and a 16.2% increase in capacity for the month. Total passengers boarding Allegiant (ALGT -1.3%) aircraft in April grew to 1.5 million.

While the traffic trends are encouraging, the trends in fuel costs portend much more poorly for not only Allegiant (ALGT), but the airline industry broadly.

The airline estimated that average fuel cost per gallon in the month of April was $4.15. That lofty figure reflects significant inflation from an estimate of $3.07 in the first quarter and just $1.90 in April of 2021. Fuel costs have more than quadrupled from the low-water mark of $0.98 just two years prior in April of 2020.

Shares fell 1.1% in about two hours prior to Thursday’s close.

