Triumph Group extends post-earnings plunge, -35% in two days

May 19, 2022 2:24 PM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Stock Exchange Market Is Crashing

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) plunges to a 52-week low in Thursday's trading, -20.3%, one day after reporting a surprise Q4 GAAP loss and issuing weak full-year guidance.

The aerospace company said it lost $10.6M in the quarter, compared with analyst expectations for earnings of $26.9M, or $0.40/share.

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr cut his stock price target to $18 from $23.25, saying Triumph's "turnaround targets look aggressive."

"Q4's broad miss and 'new' TGI FY25 targets, free of Aerostructures, look aggressive," von Rumohr writes, and Triumph (TGI) looks "fairly priced... given the very tough equity market backdrop."

Analysts at Baird, UBS and Truist Securities also lowered their stock price targets.

Triumph's latest earnings call presentation.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.