Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) plunges to a 52-week low in Thursday's trading, -20.3%, one day after reporting a surprise Q4 GAAP loss and issuing weak full-year guidance.

The aerospace company said it lost $10.6M in the quarter, compared with analyst expectations for earnings of $26.9M, or $0.40/share.

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr cut his stock price target to $18 from $23.25, saying Triumph's "turnaround targets look aggressive."

"Q4's broad miss and 'new' TGI FY25 targets, free of Aerostructures, look aggressive," von Rumohr writes, and Triumph (TGI) looks "fairly priced... given the very tough equity market backdrop."

Analysts at Baird, UBS and Truist Securities also lowered their stock price targets.

Triumph's latest earnings call presentation.