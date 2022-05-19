Blue Water to collaborate with Brazil's Butantan to develop universal flu shot candidate
May 19, 2022 2:44 PM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) on Thursday said it is collaborating with Brazil's Instituto Butantan to develop Blue Water's universal influenza vaccine candidate, BWV-101.
- The collaboration is with the Center for R&D in Immunobiologics, a Butantan initiative.
- Butantan is the largest distributor and supplier of vaccines in Brazil. It also manufactures 100% of the influenza vaccine doses used by Brazil's health ministry.
- According to its website, Butantan produces 100M of the 170M vaccine doses dispensed annually by the Brazilian immunization program.
- Cincinnati, Ohio-based BWV is developing a universal influenza vaccine that could potentially provide lifelong protection from influenza, including pandemic strains like the 1918 pandemic and 2009 swine flu.
- BWV stock -1.1% to $4.60 in afternoon trade.