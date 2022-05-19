Blue Water to collaborate with Brazil's Butantan to develop universal flu shot candidate

May 19, 2022 2:44 PM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Sick mature woman blowing nose at home

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

  • Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) on Thursday said it is collaborating with Brazil's Instituto Butantan to develop Blue Water's universal influenza vaccine candidate, BWV-101.
  • The collaboration is with the Center for R&D in Immunobiologics, a Butantan initiative.
  • Butantan is the largest distributor and supplier of vaccines in Brazil. It also manufactures 100% of the influenza vaccine doses used by Brazil's health ministry.
  • According to its website, Butantan produces 100M of the 170M vaccine doses dispensed annually by the Brazilian immunization program.
  • Cincinnati, Ohio-based BWV is developing a universal influenza vaccine that could potentially provide lifelong protection from influenza, including pandemic strains like the 1918 pandemic and 2009 swine flu.
  • BWV stock -1.1% to $4.60 in afternoon trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.