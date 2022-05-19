Consumers with low credit scores are falling behind on paying off credit cards, personal and car loans, which may indicate that consumer delinquency patterns are nearing prepandemic levels.

Soon after COVID-19 hit the U.S., Congress and the federal government implemented a massive relief effort to keep the economy and U.S. consumers afloat when millions of jobs disappeared and GDP cratered. The economy came roaring back, most jobs have returned, and U.S. household balance sheets have improved. With a good amount of cash available, U.S. consumers not only reduced their borrowing activity, they were paying off more of their debt than usual.

Now that the majority of pandemic relief programs have expired, consumers may be returning to more typical spending and payment patterns. In addition, the surge in inflation disproportionately affects lower-income consumers.

The percentage of subprime credit cards and personal loans that are at least 60 days past due is increasing faster than usual, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from credit-reporting firm Equifax. In March, subprime delinquencies have risen M/M for the eighth straight time. Subprime delinquencies are the highest ever for auto loans, Equifax said Thursday during a webinar.

Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) Q1 domestic card 30-day+ delinquency rate of 2.32% rose 10 basis points from the prior quarter. Its auto loan delinquency rate is also gradually normalizing, said CEO and Chairman Richard Fairbank during the company's Q1 earnings call.

And while "normalization" means that consumer credit will see higher levels of delinquency, "we still feel good about the consumer and, look it is a natural thing, it would be an unnatural thing for credit to stay where it is," Fairbank said. "And so, normalization, the root word in normalization is 'norm,' and there is quite a journey to really sort of an equilibrium place for credit performance."

More generally, consumer credit remains strong, Equifax said. Overall auto delinquencies are consistent with seasonal patterns and levels and bank card and private label card delinquencies are below prepandemic levels. Overall first mortgage delinquencies remain at historic lows.

Other stocks to watch: Bread Financial Holdings (BFH), Credit Acceptance (CACC), Synchrony Financial (SYF), Ally Financial (ALLY), Discover Financial (DFS).

Take a look at SA's stock screener for Consumer Finance stocks with market cap over $2B.

On Tuesday, April credit card delinquency falls as tax refunds hit, charge-offs rise