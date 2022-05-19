Triumph Group plunges as price target lowered to $26 due to earnings estimates, guidance miss

May 19, 2022 2:58 PM ETTGIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment has lowered the price target to $26 from $36 as the long-struggling Triumph Group (TGI -18.5%) put out a full-year forecast that came in well short of analyst expectations.
  • The company said it expects earnings of $0.40 to $0.60/share in the new fiscal year, on revenue of $1.2-$1.3B where, analyst had forecast earnings of $0.68/share on revenue of $1.3B.
  • Since the start of 2022, Triumph Group shares fell around 25%, and over a period of one year, shares were also down around 25%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock, whereas Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Hold.
  • Previously: Triumph Group extends post-earnings plunge, -35% in two days (May 19)
