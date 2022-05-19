In a hearing on the nationwide baby formula shortage on Thursday, a House subcommittee focused its attention on operations at Abbott’s (NYSE:ABT) production plant in Sturgis, Michigan and called the response of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a “dereliction of duty.”

The lawmakers specifically pointed to the closure of the facility in February after several consumer complaints about bacterial infections following the use of baby formula manufactured at the plant.

They criticized the agency for failing to promptly act on a whistleblower complaint sent in October that alleged safety violations at the plant, including falsification of records and failure to properly test infant formula before releasing them.

“The shortage was caused in large part by the lack of action by the FDA and by corporate greed and consolidation,” CNBC quoted Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn, as saying during the House Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

Noting the FDA’s delayed response, DeLauro, the chair of the subcommittee, said that the agency only started investigations several months after the first case of bacterial infections was reported in September.

In response, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf noted that the baby formula shortage existed even before the production issues started at the Abbott (ABT) plant, and the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and constraints over labor supply all impacted the supply chain.

The hearing comes just a day after President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to address the shortage and announced a program to allow Department of Defense air cargo to import baby formula from overseas.