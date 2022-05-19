Aurora is making longer autonomous truck trips in FedEx pilot

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR +7.8%) said it is ahead of schedule in its self-driving freight pilot with FedEx (FDX).

The autonomous vehicle technology company added a new commercial lane from Fort Worth to El Paso, Texas

Aurora (AUR) has already been hauling freight nightly for FedEx between Dallas and Houston since September of last year.

The new lane is more than double the length of the Dallas-to-Houston jaunt and will add new challenges for Aurora’s trucks.

Aurora Innovation (AUR) said its performance throughout the pilot so far has demonstrates the value proposition autonomous trucking offers for transportation and logistics providers. The AUR-FDX autonomous truck program has logged more than 60K miles with no safety incidents reported. Overall, the company is ahead of schedule in preparing for an official commercial launch of the autonomous truck fleet.

Shares of Aurora Innovation (AUR) were one of the leading gainers in the electric vehicle sector on Thursday.