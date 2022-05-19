DOJ antitrust chief plans to scrutinize private equity deals

Dept. of Justice antitrust Chief Jonathan Kanter plans to take a stricter stance on private equity firms acquiring companies.

"Sometimes (the motive of a private equity firm is) designed to hollow out and roll up an industry and essentially cash out" Kanter told the Financial Times in an interview. "That business model is often very much at odds with the law, and very much at odds with the competition we're trying to protect."

Kanter also plans to focus on private equity as a buyer of assets in divestitures, when the government is forcing a buyer to sell the asset due to competition concerns, according to the FT. Kanter believes that it might be better to outright block a deal, rather than have PE buy the assets.

Kanter, who joined the DOJ as its top cop in November, said in January that mergers should be blocked if the regulator finds they lessen competition rather than finding a remedy to salvage a deal.

Kanter and his counterpart Lina Khan, who heads the Federal Trade Commission, have been relatively tough on deals since they both joined under the Biden administration. The DOJ sued to block UnitedHealth's (UNH) $8 billion planned purchase of Change Healthcare (CHNG) in February.

In January Kanter and Khan announced plans to review merger guidelines in an attempt to potentially make them stricter.

Also earlier on Thursday legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate Thursday that would force Google (GOOG) to break up its online advertising business - marking one of the most aggressive attempts to rein in big technology companies by lawmakers.