CDC advisors vote to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech COVID booster for children 5-11 years old

Putting plaster to a child after vaccination

  • The CDC's Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to recommend that children 5-11 years old should get a COVID-19 booster.
  • The vote was 11 in favor, 1 against, and 1 abstention. The recommendation is for at least 5 months after the initial vaccination series is completed.
  • Data presented by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) showed that a booster in the age group lead to an increase in neutralizing titers against the original strain of COVID as well as Omicron.
  • Data from the Mayo Clinic says that ~29% of children 5-11 have completed the initial two-dose series.
  • The ACIP vote follows the U.S. FDA's decision on Tuesday to expand the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot for this purpose.

