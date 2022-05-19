CDC advisors vote to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech COVID booster for children 5-11 years old
May 19, 2022 3:54 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The CDC's Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to recommend that children 5-11 years old should get a COVID-19 booster.
- The vote was 11 in favor, 1 against, and 1 abstention. The recommendation is for at least 5 months after the initial vaccination series is completed.
- Data presented by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) showed that a booster in the age group lead to an increase in neutralizing titers against the original strain of COVID as well as Omicron.
- Data from the Mayo Clinic says that ~29% of children 5-11 have completed the initial two-dose series.
- The ACIP vote follows the U.S. FDA's decision on Tuesday to expand the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot for this purpose.
This was corrected on 05/19/2022 at 4:04 PM. A previous headline in this article incorrectly stated the recommendation is for children under the age of 5. It is for children 5-11 years old.