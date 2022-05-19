Philip Morris’ (NYSE:PM) bid for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) faces significant risks from retail investors, according to Jefferies.

“For us, the big risk to this is the response of retail investors,” the bank’s tobacco and cannabis analyst Owen Bennett wrote to clients on Thursday. “We are unsure of the exact size of the SM retail holding, but we would flag that the name has proven to be very popular — in the past six months the stock has often appeared among the top 10 trending on FinTwit.”

He added that the 90% tender threshold could prove a high bar to clear, especially as some major investors also balk at the offer.

To be sure, the bank believes the bid is appropriate and should be accepted.

Bennett downplayed arguments against the offer as likely overestimating the Swedish company’s standalone strength. Specifically, Bennett indicated his belief that regulatory developments could curtail Zyn’s growth trajectory and severely diminish Swedish Match’s (OTCPK:SWMAY) growth thesis, providing a stronger impetus for the acquisition’s approval.

He added that there is a higher likelihood that Philip Morris (PM -5.8%) will put in a larger bid rather than simply walk away. Indeed, Bennett voiced the opinion that a bidding war for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY +2.6%) is “very possible”. In this scenario, he foresaw Japan Tobacco International (OTCPK:JAPAY +2.5%) as the most likely competitor to counteroffer.

“We see the most likely other suitor as [Japan Tobacco],” Bennett wrote. “It ticks many of the same strategic boxes around the US as PM, and, potentially more attractive for JT, it would greatly improve JT's current [reduced risk product] portfolio (PM already strong) and give [distribution] into [Latin America] (PM already present).”

If such a scenario is to play out, Bennett surmised the price “could rise materially.”

Read more on the details of the deal currently under consideration.