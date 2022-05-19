Altria backs guidance at annual meeting despite headwinds
- Altria Group (NYSE:MO) reaffirmed its prior guidance at the company's annual meeting on Thursday.
- Altria (MO) expects to generate full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $4.79 to $4.93 vs. $4.86 consensus. The company continues to expect that 2022 adjusted diluted EPS growth will be weighted toward the second half of the year.
- The external environment is said to be dynamic, with MO management monitoring the impact of increased inflation and global supply chain disruptions, the impact of current and future COVID-19 variants and mitigation strategies, adult tobacco consumer dynamics, regulatory and legislative developments.
- CEO Billy Gifford also summarized the company's full-year financial results and discussed progress toward the Vision and Environmental, Social and Governance goals.