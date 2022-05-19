Ross Stores GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.03, revenue of $4.33B misses by $210M
May 19, 2022 4:04 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Ross Stores press release (NASDAQ:ROST): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $4.33B (-4.2% Y/Y) misses by $210M.
- Comparable store sales declined 7%
- Shares -11%.
- Outlook: "We are now forecasting same store sales for the 13 weeks ending July 30, 2022 to decrease 4% to 6% on top of a very strong 15% gain in the prior year period, with earnings per share projected to be $0.99 to $1.07 versus $1.39 in last year’s second quarter," the company statement.
- For full year, comparable store sales to decline 2% to 4% versus a 13% gain in fiscal 2021. Earnings per share for fiscal 2022 are projected to be $4.34 to $4.58 compared to $4.87 in the prior year.