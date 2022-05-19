Ross Stores GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.03, revenue of $4.33B misses by $210M

May 19, 2022 4:04 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Ross Stores press release (NASDAQ:ROST): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $4.33B (-4.2% Y/Y) misses by $210M.
  • Comparable store sales declined 7%
  • Shares -11%.
  • Outlook: "We are now forecasting same store sales for the 13 weeks ending July 30, 2022 to decrease 4% to 6% on top of a very strong 15% gain in the prior year period, with earnings per share projected to be $0.99 to $1.07 versus $1.39 in last year’s second quarter," the company statement.
  • For full year, comparable store sales to decline 2% to 4% versus a 13% gain in fiscal 2021. Earnings per share for fiscal 2022 are projected to be $4.34 to $4.58 compared to $4.87 in the prior year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.