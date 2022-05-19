V.F. Corp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.02, revenue of $2.82B misses by $10M

May 19, 2022 4:07 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • V.F. Corp press release (NYSE:VFC): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $2.82B (+9.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Gross margin 51.9%, down 20 basis points; Adjusted gross margin 52.2%, down 50 basis points.
  • Operating margin 6.8%, up 210 basis points; Adjusted operating margin 7.9%, up 120 basis points.
  • Return of $244 million to shareholders through $194 million in cash dividends, $50 million of shares repurchased.
  • FY23 Outlook: Total VF revenue up at least 7% in constant dollars.
  • The North Face® revenue up low double digit percent; Vans® revenue up mid-single digit percent.
  • Gross margin up approximately 50 basis points.
  • Operating margin approximately 13.6%.
  • Tax rate approximately 16%, returning to a more normalized rate.
  • EPS $3.30 to $3.40.
  • Adjusted cash flow from operations approximately $1.2 billion; Capital expenditures approximately $250 million.
  • Shares +0.87%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.