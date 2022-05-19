V.F. Corp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.02, revenue of $2.82B misses by $10M
May 19, 2022 4:07 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- V.F. Corp press release (NYSE:VFC): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.82B (+9.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Gross margin 51.9%, down 20 basis points; Adjusted gross margin 52.2%, down 50 basis points.
- Operating margin 6.8%, up 210 basis points; Adjusted operating margin 7.9%, up 120 basis points.
- Return of $244 million to shareholders through $194 million in cash dividends, $50 million of shares repurchased.
- FY23 Outlook: Total VF revenue up at least 7% in constant dollars.
- The North Face® revenue up low double digit percent; Vans® revenue up mid-single digit percent.
- Gross margin up approximately 50 basis points.
- Operating margin approximately 13.6%.
- Tax rate approximately 16%, returning to a more normalized rate.
- EPS $3.30 to $3.40.
- Adjusted cash flow from operations approximately $1.2 billion; Capital expenditures approximately $250 million.
- Shares +0.87%.