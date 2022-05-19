Palo Alto Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.39B beats by $30M
May 19, 2022 4:10 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Palo Alto Networks press release (NASDAQ:PANW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $1.39B (+29.9% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Billings grew 40% year over year to $1.8 billion
- Shares +10%.
- Q4 Outlook: Total billings in the range of $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion, representing year over year growth of between 24% and 26%.
- Total revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion, representing year over year growth of between 25% and 27%, vs. consensus of $1.53B
- Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $2.26 to $2.29, using 106 million to 108 million shares outstanding, vs. consensus of $2.22
- FY 2022 Guidance:
- Total billings in the range of $7.106 billion to $7.136 billion, representing year over year growth of between 30% and 31%.
- Total revenue in the range of $5.481 billion to $5.501 billion, representing year over year growth of approximately 29%, vs. consensus of $5.47B
- Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $7.43 to $7.46, using 106 million to 107 million shares, vs. consensus of $7.29
- Adjusted free cash flow margin in the range of 32% to 33%.