Palo Alto Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.11, revenue of $1.39B beats by $30M

May 19, 2022 4:10 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Palo Alto Networks press release (NASDAQ:PANW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.79 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.39B (+29.9% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Billings grew 40% year over year to $1.8 billion
  • Shares +10%.
  • Q4 Outlook: Total billings in the range of $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion, representing year over year growth of between 24% and 26%.
  • Total revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion, representing year over year growth of between 25% and 27%, vs. consensus of $1.53B
  • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $2.26 to $2.29, using 106 million to 108 million shares outstanding, vs. consensus of $2.22
  • FY 2022 Guidance:
  • Total billings in the range of $7.106 billion to $7.136 billion, representing year over year growth of between 30% and 31%.
  • Total revenue in the range of $5.481 billion to $5.501 billion, representing year over year growth of approximately 29%, vs. consensus of $5.47B
  • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $7.43 to $7.46, using 106 million to 107 million shares, vs. consensus of $7.29
  • Adjusted free cash flow margin in the range of 32% to 33%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.