Easterly Government Properties acquires FBI Field Office in Tampa, Florida
May 19, 2022 4:11 PM ETEasterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) has acquired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Tampa, Florida.
- FBI - Tampa is a 138,000 sq ft, four-story office building situated on a roughly seven-acre site. It houses the FBI’s Tampa field office that oversees federal operations across 18 counties through six satellite offices in Brevard, Fort Myers, Lakeland, Orlando, Pinellas, and Sarasota.
- The build-to-suit property is 100% leased to the General Services Administration (GSA) for the beneficial use of the FBI until November 2040.
- Easterly Government Properties is said to be the single largest private owner of FBI field offices in the country. Year to date, the REIT has acquired, either directly or through its previously announced joint venture, three properties for an aggregate pro rata contractual purchase price of ~$114.7M.