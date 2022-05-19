Flowers Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.44B beats by $40M

May 19, 2022 4:11 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Flowers Foods press release (NYSE:FLO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.44B (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.4% to a quarter-record $165.5 million, representing 11.5% of sales, a 90-basis point decrease.
  • 2022 Outlook:
  • Sales in the range of approximately $4.764 billion to $4.850 billion, representing an increase of approximately 10.0% to 12.0% compared to the prior year period. Prior guidance called for sales of $4.660 billion to $4.695 billion, representing an increase of approximately 7.6% to 8.4% compared to the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EPS in the range of approximately $1.20 to $1.30, compared to prior guidance of $1.25 to $1.35.
  • Depreciation and amortization in the range of $135 million to $145 million
  • Net interest expense of approximately $7 million
  • An effective tax rate in the range of 24.0% to 24.5%
  • Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 213.5 million shares
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $150 million to $160 million, with $60 million to $70 million related to our ERP upgrade.
