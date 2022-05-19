Flowers Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.44B beats by $40M
May 19, 2022 4:11 PM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Flowers Foods press release (NYSE:FLO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.44B (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.4% to a quarter-record $165.5 million, representing 11.5% of sales, a 90-basis point decrease.
- 2022 Outlook:
- Sales in the range of approximately $4.764 billion to $4.850 billion, representing an increase of approximately 10.0% to 12.0% compared to the prior year period. Prior guidance called for sales of $4.660 billion to $4.695 billion, representing an increase of approximately 7.6% to 8.4% compared to the prior year period.
- Adjusted EPS in the range of approximately $1.20 to $1.30, compared to prior guidance of $1.25 to $1.35.
- Depreciation and amortization in the range of $135 million to $145 million
- Net interest expense of approximately $7 million
- An effective tax rate in the range of 24.0% to 24.5%
- Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 213.5 million shares
- Capital expenditures in the range of $150 million to $160 million, with $60 million to $70 million related to our ERP upgrade.