SelectQuote CFO Raff Sadun leaves company for another industry
May 19, 2022 4:11 PM ETSelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SelectQuote's (NYSE:SLQT) chief financial officer, Raff Sadun, is after five years with the company to pursue an opportunity outside the industry, the insurance-comparison company said Thursday.
- Ryan Clement, senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, becomes interim CFO upon Sadun's departure at the end of the month.
- Before joining SelectQuote (SLQT), Clement served as CFO of a software technology company and has over a decade of experience in senior-level finance and operations roles.
- Earlier this month, the company's Q1 results beat consensus estimates.