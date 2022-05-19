SelectQuote CFO Raff Sadun leaves company for another industry

May 19, 2022

  • SelectQuote's (NYSE:SLQT) chief financial officer, Raff Sadun, is  after five years with the company to pursue an opportunity outside the industry, the insurance-comparison company said Thursday.
  • Ryan Clement, senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, becomes interim CFO upon Sadun's departure at the end of the month.
  • Before joining SelectQuote (SLQT), Clement served as CFO of a software technology company and has over a decade of experience in senior-level finance and operations roles.
  • Earlier this month, the company's Q1 results beat consensus estimates.
