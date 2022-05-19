Bayer to end collaboration with Atara Biotherapeutics to develop CAR T-cell therapies

May 19, 2022 4:13 PM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)BAYZF, BAYRYBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Lung cancer. lung disease. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Thursday said its collaboration partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) had decided to end the exclusive worldwide licensing agreement between the companies to develop CAR T-cell therapies.
  • ATRA stock slides 15.4% to $4.34 in aftermarket trading.
  • The collaboration included the funding and development of immunotherapy ATA3271 and an autologous version, ATA2271, for high mesothelin-expressing tumors such as malignant pleural mesothelioma (a cancer that forms in the lining of the lungs) and non-small-cell lung cancer.
  • Atara said that when the agreement is terminated in Sept., the rights and licenses granted by ATRA to Bayer under the collaboration will be returned to ATRA.
  • ATRA CEO Pascal Touchon said the company will re-asses its strategy for its mesothelin CAR-T program, and as a result will postpone the anticipated investigational new drug application filing for ATA3271 beyond Q4 2022.
  • Touchon also said the company is maintaining its cash runway guidance into Q4 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.