Bayer to end collaboration with Atara Biotherapeutics to develop CAR T-cell therapies
May 19, 2022 4:13 PM ETAtara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)BAYZF, BAYRYBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Thursday said its collaboration partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) had decided to end the exclusive worldwide licensing agreement between the companies to develop CAR T-cell therapies.
- ATRA stock slides 15.4% to $4.34 in aftermarket trading.
- The collaboration included the funding and development of immunotherapy ATA3271 and an autologous version, ATA2271, for high mesothelin-expressing tumors such as malignant pleural mesothelioma (a cancer that forms in the lining of the lungs) and non-small-cell lung cancer.
- Atara said that when the agreement is terminated in Sept., the rights and licenses granted by ATRA to Bayer under the collaboration will be returned to ATRA.
- ATRA CEO Pascal Touchon said the company will re-asses its strategy for its mesothelin CAR-T program, and as a result will postpone the anticipated investigational new drug application filing for ATA3271 beyond Q4 2022.
- Touchon also said the company is maintaining its cash runway guidance into Q4 2023.