Texas expands suit against Google, adding 'private browsing' to action

May 19, 2022 4:14 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Private internet browsing

sodafish/iStock via Getty Images

  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that "private browsing" of the Web isn't so private when it comes to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), arguing the search engine collects data in the mode in an invasion of user privacy.
  • Paxton amended a January suit in Texas court to add Google's "Incognito mode," which purports to shield personal data to some extent, and "implies to consumer that Google will not track your search history or location activity," Paxton says.
  • In January, Paxton (and other state attorneys general) sued Google over geolocation features, saying that after such features were disabled by users, Google continued to track them in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
  • "Google’s representations that users can avoid having their internet search and activity history recorded by using Incognito Mode are similarly misleading," Paxton says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.