Texas expands suit against Google, adding 'private browsing' to action
May 19, 2022 4:14 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says that "private browsing" of the Web isn't so private when it comes to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), arguing the search engine collects data in the mode in an invasion of user privacy.
- Paxton amended a January suit in Texas court to add Google's "Incognito mode," which purports to shield personal data to some extent, and "implies to consumer that Google will not track your search history or location activity," Paxton says.
- In January, Paxton (and other state attorneys general) sued Google over geolocation features, saying that after such features were disabled by users, Google continued to track them in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
- "Google’s representations that users can avoid having their internet search and activity history recorded by using Incognito Mode are similarly misleading," Paxton says.