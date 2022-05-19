Highwoods Properties announces ~$98M non-core asset sales

May 19, 2022 4:14 PM ETHighwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) on Thursday announced the sale of non-core assets for $97.6M.
  • HIW sold the FBI Tampa Field Office for $70.4M. The 138K sq. ft. office building was developed by HIW as a build-to-suit for the FBI in 2005 and renewed under a long-term lease in 2020.
  • HIW also expects to close on the sale of its remaining office buildings in Greensboro, totaling 299K sq. ft. and are 88.2% occupied, later this quarter or early in Q3 for $20.3M.
  • These buildings were estimated to generate $6.3M of annual GAAP net operating income and $5.7M of annual cash net operating income, which includes impact of free rent, in 2022.
    • HIW also sold an 8.9-acre non-core land parcel adjacent to its One Independence office in Tampa's Westshore BBD for $6.9M.
    • HIW expects to record $2.3M of land sale gains (included in FFO) in Q2.
    • "With these sales, we will have sold $464M of non-core properties since mid-2021 and remain on pace to return our balance sheet to pre-acquisition metrics by mid-2022," said HIW CEO Ted Klinck.
