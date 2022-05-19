Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) reports sales growth of 31.7% in Q1 to $736M on a constant-currency basis. Direct-to-consumer sales increased 22.2% to $287.2M.

Domestic net sales were up 37.4% to $521.0M and international sales increased 18.2% to $215.1M.

Brand sales growth: UGG +24.7% to $374.6M, HOKA +59.7% to $283.5M, Teva -8.8% to $54.8M, Sanuk -1.7% to $11.9M.

During Q4, Deckers bought bank approximately 308K shares for a total of $90.0M at an average price per share of $292.51.

CFO update: "Despite facing significant incremental costs related to supply chain disruption, our teams were able to nimbly respond to these changing market dynamics to manage costs and deliver an operating margin of 17.9% in fiscal year 2022, at the top end of our original guidance range. With our in-demand brands, flexible operating model, and strong balance sheet, Deckers is well positioned to drive continued top-line growth and high levels of profitability."

Looking ahead, DECK expects FY23 sales of $3.45B to $3.60B vs. $3.45B consensus and operating margin to fall in a range of 17.5% to 18.0%. EPS of $17.40 to $18.25 is anticipated vs. $18.21 consensus.

Shares of DECK jumped 14.15% in the after-hour session.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) has now topped revenue estimates in 19 of the last 20 quarters.