Foghorn slapped with FDA partial hold on early-stage trial for blood cancer candidate
May 19, 2022 4:27 PM ETFoghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) announced on Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a partial clinical hold on its Phase 1 dose-escalation study of FHD-286 in R/R myelogenous leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
- After a trading halt triggered by the news, Foghorn (FHTX) has lost ~29% in the post-market so far.
- The decision follows the report of a death due to a potential differentiation syndrome which, according to the company, is linked to AML/MDS therapies that induce differentiation. The effect is thought to be on target for the proposed mechanism of FHD-286, Foghorn (FHTX) added.
- Until the partial clinical hold is resolved, no new patients can be enrolled for the trial, the company said, withdrawing the timeline for the expected data readout of the FHD-286 program.
- The partial clinical hold will have no impact on the FHD-286 dose-escalation Phase 1 study in metastatic uveal melanoma ((mUM)) for which the enrollment is currently in progress.
- Early this month, Foghorn (FHTX) said early-stage data for FHD-286 in mUM, AML, and MDS could be expected in the 2H 2022.